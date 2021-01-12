CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mary J Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese In A Leg-Stroking Frenzy

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Yesterday Mary J Blige celebrated her 50th rotation around the sun. As music enthusiasts took to social media to show our Queen of Hip Hop some love, she showed off her toned, youthful physique in a gold bikini.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Apparently that photo got Tyrese Gibson’s juices flowing. In a hilarious snippet posted to The Shaderoom, Mary is showed shooing Tyrese’s hand away as he attempts to stroke her thigh in a photo op. The award-winning singer swiftly reverted to her character Monet Tejada, the matriarch of the Tejada drug family in the hit show Power Book II: Ghost.

I don’t blame Tyrese for trying. He Clearly reverted back Jody, the man-child character he played in Baby Boy. Per usual, Black Twitter had a field day when they saw the video.

Tons of Twitter users joked that Mary set switched to Monet Tejada during the encounter but the truth is, Mary has been about that life! She is the perfect combination of Hollywood and the Hood. Gotta love her! Everything about Mary is a mood.

It’s been fun watching Mary’s interpretation of Monet Tejada play out on screen. We get to witness the no-nonsense mother of three attempt to stay a few steps ahead of the game, while keeping her drug business intact. Because she’s the matriarch, her demeanor is always strong and powerful. With her thigh-high boots on, and her gun strapped at her waist, a man would know better than to grab her thigh without her consent. Both Monet and Mary have a lot in common. What do you think? Was Jody… I mean, Tyrese, overstepping?

Mary J Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese In A Leg-Stroking Frenzy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Mary J Blige , tyrese

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…

According to published reports, the woman, who was actually a Capitol police officer, was terminated after the video of the…
01.13.21
FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol…

For the past four years Donald Trump has radicalized white supremacists across the board with his white nationalist rhetoric and…
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…

In one of the most harrowing images to emerge from the so-called insurrection, Eugene Goodman averted the angry mob away…
01.12.21
Folks Think Someone Knew About Capitol Hill Attack…

As if what happened at The U.S. Capitol wasn’t bad enough, now folks it’s being bantered about that someone on…
01.12.21
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…

The self-restraint shown by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the mob storming the U.S. Capitol is rarely used when…
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…

Adam Johnson is suspected of being one of several members of domestic terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
01.11.21
Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During…

You don’t need to do drugs ♫ is the song that rings through my head when Trump supporters decided to…
01.11.21
Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone…

Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman who attacked the black teenager in a New York hotel lobby, sat down with Gayle…
01.08.21
IRS Reveals Some Taxpayers Won’t Automatically Receive Stimulus…

The IRS reveals some people eligible for the latest stimulus check will not receive it automatically.
01.11.21
After Twitter Suspended His Account, Facebook Is Indefinitely…

After all of the racist and outright crazy sh*t that he has said on Twitter that many have warned would…
01.08.21
Close