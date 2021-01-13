CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

New UK COVID-19 Strain Detected In Maryland

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

The new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus from the UK has been detected in Maryland.

An Anne Arundel County couple is now isolating.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

One of them had recently traveled to the United Kingdom while the other had not. The governor said he cannot say where the person traveled specifically but that they had traveled to multiple countries before coming back to the U.S.

A private lab performed the initial test and a state lab confirmed the results, Gov. Hogan said. They are conducting contact-tracing to quickly determine who the couple may have interacted with since the arrival back into Maryland.

The couple has two children who are quarantining with them.

The B-117 strain was first found in the UK in late 2020. It’s more transmissible than other strains.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

New UK COVID-19 Strain Detected In Maryland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…

According to published reports, the woman, who was actually a Capitol police officer, was terminated after the video of the…
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who was in office during what's become known as the Flint Water Crisis, was expected to…
01.13.21
Three Dem Congress Members Test Positive For COVID-19…

The fallout for Donald Trump's cracker insurrection continues and now could have led to a super spreader event among Congress…
01.13.21
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists…

An investigation into the U.S. Capitol Police's suspected involvement with the domestic terrorists who illegally stormed the Capitol has drawn…
01.13.21
FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol…

For the past four years Donald Trump has radicalized white supremacists across the board with his white nationalist rhetoric and…
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…

In one of the most harrowing images to emerge from the so-called insurrection, Eugene Goodman averted the angry mob away…
01.12.21
Folks Think Someone Knew About Capitol Hill Attack…

As if what happened at The U.S. Capitol wasn’t bad enough, now folks it’s being bantered about that someone on…
01.12.21
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…

The self-restraint shown by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the mob storming the U.S. Capitol is rarely used when…
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…

Adam Johnson is suspected of being one of several members of domestic terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
01.11.21
Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During…

You don’t need to do drugs ♫ is the song that rings through my head when Trump supporters decided to…
01.11.21
Close