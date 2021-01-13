CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Trying To Shoot His Shot At Mary J. Blige!? [WATCH]

At Mary J. Blige’s 50th birthday party, the drinks must’ve been flowing when Tyrese thought it was ok to put his hand on her thigh.  A video is circling around social media of the Watts singer trying to make a move while the two were taking a photo.  The show discusses whether he was wrong since he’s fresh off a split with his wife.

Social media is also after Meek Mill and his 2-year-old comment about Lori Harvey.

 

Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating Roster

Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating Roster

[caption id="attachment_2350937" align="aligncenter" width="666"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] Everybody seems to have Lori Harvey on their wish list, but she clearly knows how to pick them. Whether you love it or hate it, Lori is constantly social media's trending topic when it comes to relationships.  The 24-year-old just made her new relationship with the Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan Instagram official, and social media is in a frenzy. https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ4usXWFaOC/ Besides being Steve Harvey's step-daughter, Harvey is mostly known for having a notable roster of celebrity boyfriends that has people asking how. Her most known relationship with Future gained a lot of exposure when the rapper splurged on her with trips, an extravagant birthday party, and his famous way of showing off his woman, an Audemars Piguet watch. If you can't keep up with her men, here's a look into Lori Harvey's dating history...

Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Trying To Shoot His Shot At Mary J. Blige!? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

