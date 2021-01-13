At Mary J. Blige’s 50th birthday party, the drinks must’ve been flowing when Tyrese thought it was ok to put his hand on her thigh. A video is circling around social media of the Watts singer trying to make a move while the two were taking a photo. The show discusses whether he was wrong since he’s fresh off a split with his wife.

Social media is also after Meek Mill and his 2-year-old comment about Lori Harvey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Trying To Shoot His Shot At Mary J. Blige!? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com