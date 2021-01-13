CLOSE
Gov. Hogan To Undergo Surgery To Remove Early-Stage Skin Cancer

Gov Hogan presents proclomation at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will undergo a procedure on Friday to remove early-stage squamous cell cancer from his face and shoulder.

On Wednesday he said he doesn’t believe he’ll need treatment beyond the surgery which he said is minor.

Hogan had cancerous skin removed in 2018 and called this another pop-up, but nothing serious.

The governor was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015, just a few months after starting his first term as governor. He was treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center and said he’s remained cancer-free since the treatment ended.

