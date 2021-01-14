CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 14, 2021: Trump Impeached, Again — Flint Water Crisis — Third Stimulus Check Possible

1. On His Way Out, Donald Trump Makes History

History was made Wednesday as the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump, for the second time in his presidency. One week after an attack on the nation’s Capitol building, the House brought a single charge of “incitement of insurrection,” against him.

2. Former Governor Faces Charges in New Investigation into Flint Water Crisis

Former Republican Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials are being charged in a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, a disaster that exposed Michigan’s gross governmental mismanagement, devastating the majority-Black city with lead-contaminated water.

3. Coronavirus Update: Could a Third Stimulus Check Hit American Mailboxes and Accounts Soon?

Americans still struggling financially during the pandemic may be able to breathe a sigh of relief in coming months. Victories by Georgia lawmakers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, which put Democrats in control of the presidency, House and Senate, could equate to another stimulus check for Americans this spring, according to analysts.

4. Boston Bruins To Honor NHL’s First Black Player

Former NHL player Willie O’Ree, 85, will be honored in a ceremony by his team, the Boston Bruins, for being its first Black NHL player. Though he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, O’Ree’s No. 22 jersey will be retired at the upcoming ceremony next month, making him the third Black player to have his number retired.

5. Why Layaway Culture Keeps People Middle Class

Layaway installment plans from the past are making a return, as a way for African-Americans to possibly maintain their lifestyle. They are struggling to stay in the middle class while dealing with growing consumer debt.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 14, 2021: Trump Impeached, Again — Flint Water Crisis — Third Stimulus Check Possible  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

