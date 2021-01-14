CLOSE
Movies
HomeMovies

Tommy “Debo” Lister Legally Changed His Name To His ‘Friday’ Character

Long live Debo...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
World premiere of Universal Pictures&apos; &apos;Straight Outta Compton&apos;

Source: La Niece/WENN.com / WENN

Though Tommy “Tiny” Lister hopped on the scene as Hulk Hogan’s archnemesis, Zeus, in the wrestling film bomb known as No Holds Barred back in the 80’s, the bodybuilding actor won the affection of fans as the neighborhood bully Deebo in Ice Cube’s cult classic comedy Friday in the 90’s.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Unfortunately, Lister was one of the many beloved celebs we lost in 2020 but before he passed away TMZ is reporting that the big man with a bigger heart had actually legally changed his name to that of the fan favorite Friday character, Deebo. Having obtained a copy of his death certificate, TMZ still weren’t able to get any information about Lister’s cause of death (many suspect it was COVID-related because 2020), but did come across an interesting tidbit that many of us were unaware of.

His full name reads Tommy Debo Lister, very different from his reported birth name … Thomas Duane Lister Jr.
It’s interesting for a number of reasons. Obviously, Tommy is most famous for portraying Deebo in the “Friday” franchise — and, no, we didn’t spell that wrong … but it appears Tommy did. In any case, it’s quite clear he loved the character — so much so, he actually made it part of his real-life identity … opting for that instead of “Tiny,” his longtime public nickname.
His manager, Cindy Cowan, tells TMZ he made the change in an L.A. court about 6 months ago — because he felt his fans and the public at large simply knew him from “Friday.”
Well, us older heads knew him as Deebo AND Zeus (No Holds Barred), but yeah, he was in fact Deebo as far as we were concerned.We’re not sure if this makes us feel better or sadder, but regardless of how we feel it’s nice to know that the man knew how beloved he was by the culture based off a single role that he knocked the f*ck out the park.Rest In Power, Debo.

Tommy “Debo” Lister Legally Changed His Name To His ‘Friday’ Character  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Debo , Tommy Tiny Lister

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Tim Scott Capes For Trump One Last Time…

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott -- the only Black Republican Senator -- proudly announced he wouldn’t be voting to convict…
01.13.21
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…

According to published reports, the woman, who was actually a Capitol police officer, was terminated after the video of the…
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who was in office during what's become known as the Flint Water Crisis, was expected to…
01.13.21
Close