Maryland Congressman To Lead Prosecution Of Trump’s Second Impeachment

House Votes On Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

A Maryland congressman will lead the prosecution in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump a second time on Wednesday just one week after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. More than 70 people have been federally charged so far.

Raskin, a Democrat from Montgomery County, was asked to lead the prosecution by Baltimore native and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

He represents Maryland’s 8th congressional district.

