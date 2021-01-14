CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed By Police [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The U.S. Capital was handled, and why race unfortunately does matter on how things are handled.

Sad news has went viral as it is being reported that a local Texas  Pastor was shot and killed by police after the family called for assistance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The family of 52 year old Pastor Patrick Warren Sr. of Killeen, Texas called for some help from mental health professionals because they thought that the pastor was having a mental health episode.  Instead of mental health professionals coming the police were sent to his residents.  On the video that was captured on their ring door bell, you can seen police arriving at the residents, ringing the door bell, Pastor Warren then comes out with nothing in his hands then police drawing their weapons shooting and killing him, while his family screamed begging them not to shoot.  The whole video from beginning of incident to end lasted 1 minute and 27 seconds.

As of reported date, the officers involved have not been suspended, fired or charged but rather placed on administrative leave.  However the family has secured legal representation from Attorney Lee Merritt who is demanding immediate actions against the officers involved.

Take a look at the viral video below then give us your thoughts.

Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed By Police [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Texas

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Tim Scott Capes For Trump One Last Time…

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott -- the only Black Republican Senator -- proudly announced he wouldn’t be voting to convict…
01.13.21
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…

According to published reports, the woman, who was actually a Capitol police officer, was terminated after the video of the…
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who was in office during what's become known as the Flint Water Crisis, was expected to…
01.13.21
Close