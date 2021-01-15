1. Next Up: Trump Trial

What You Need To Know:

Now that the United States House of Representatives has made the historic move of impeaching Donald Trump for a second time, the focus moves to the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the article of impeachment Wednesday evening, but no word on how quickly it will be submitted to current majority leader Mitch McConnell.

2. Holes in Security During Capitol Attack Reveal Serious Issues on Multiple Levels

What You Need To Know:

Questions continue to grow over the lack of security and law enforcement response leading up to and during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. More than 30 House Democrats are demanding details from Capitol security officials about “suspicious” visitors touring the U.S. Capitol on January 5, just one day before the violent riot.

3. Coronavirus Update: Covid-19 Cases Remain Low Among Children, Despite In-Person Learning

What You Need To Know:

The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that coronavirus cases among younger children remained low, even after schools nationwide restarted for in-person learning.

4. Police Officer Fatally Shoots Pastor During A Mental Health Check

What You Need To Know:

A mental health call turned deadly on January 10 when Officer Reynaldo Contreras fatally shot Patrick Warren, a 52-year-old Black man who was a husband, father, and pastor, in front of his home in Killeen, TX.

5. This Is Why Square Wants To Get Its Hands On Tidal

What You Need To Know:

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter may have one less problem on his hands after recent reports that Jack Dorsey’s Square (SQ +4.56%) has expressed interest in acquiring his challenged music-streaming platform Tidal.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 15, 2021: Next Up: Trump Trial — Covid-19 Cases Low Among Children — Pastor Fatally Shot was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: