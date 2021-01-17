Dr. Dre Released From Hospital, Already Back In The Studio

Dr. Dre has finally been released from the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm over a week ago. Also, the iconic Hip-Hop producer has already returned to the studio.

The N.W.A founder was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on January 4 from his Pacific Palisades home. Multiple report confirmed he was placed in the ICU as doctors ran tests and tried to figure out what was wrong.

According to TMZ, he was finally released on Friday, January 15 and will still be under the watchful eye of medical pros just in case something happens. Doctors are being cautious since they reportedly still don’t know what exactly caused the aneurysm.

Fellow West Coast Hip-Hop legend and actor Ice T told fans he spoke to Dre and relayed that he was on the mend via Twitter. ” Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good,” tweeted Ice T.

Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. 🙏👊🏽 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021

