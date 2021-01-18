CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 18, 2021: King Day — Kamala Harris Resigns Historic Position — Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion Stimulus

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. King Day: Sing, Sing, Celebrate-and Serve

2 MINUTE READ

 

What You Need To Know:

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday, signed into law by Ronald Reagan in 1983, was first observed in 1986. The third Monday in January, is widely regarded as a ”day on, not a day off.”

2. Kamala Harris Resigns Historic Position to Make More History

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Two days before she continues making history, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will resign her current historic position, as U.S. Senator. With her 2016 election, Senator Harris became the first Black, first South Asian American female to represent the state of California.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion Stimulus to Help Economic Recovery

 

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package aimed at boosting the economy and providing much-needed relief to citizens still struggling from the pandemic.

4. NY State Attorney General Letitia James Suing NYPD For Tactics Used at George Floyd Protests

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is suing the New York Police Department for violating First Amendment rights by using unlawful police practices that resulted in severe injuries and unlawful detainment of protestors.

5. Are Seasoned Fashionistas The Next Billion Dollar Industry Boom?

 

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Fashion’s hottest new demographic is none other than your grandparents and their ever evolving sense of style. However, the fashion industry is in danger of missing out on reaching a market segment that spends $3.2 trillion annually.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 18, 2021: King Day — Kamala Harris Resigns Historic Position — Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion Stimulus  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
5 Facts About The Assassination Of Dr. Martin…

The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remains one of the most highly investigated and second-guessed murders of our…
01.18.21
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Close