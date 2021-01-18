1. King Day: Sing, Sing, Celebrate-and Serve

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday, signed into law by Ronald Reagan in 1983, was first observed in 1986. The third Monday in January, is widely regarded as a ”day on, not a day off.”

2. Kamala Harris Resigns Historic Position to Make More History

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Two days before she continues making history, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will resign her current historic position, as U.S. Senator. With her 2016 election, Senator Harris became the first Black, first South Asian American female to represent the state of California.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion Stimulus to Help Economic Recovery

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package aimed at boosting the economy and providing much-needed relief to citizens still struggling from the pandemic.

4. NY State Attorney General Letitia James Suing NYPD For Tactics Used at George Floyd Protests

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is suing the New York Police Department for violating First Amendment rights by using unlawful police practices that resulted in severe injuries and unlawful detainment of protestors.

5. Are Seasoned Fashionistas The Next Billion Dollar Industry Boom?

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Fashion’s hottest new demographic is none other than your grandparents and their ever evolving sense of style. However, the fashion industry is in danger of missing out on reaching a market segment that spends $3.2 trillion annually.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 18, 2021: King Day — Kamala Harris Resigns Historic Position — Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion Stimulus was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: