CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Safe Streets Leader Dante Barksdale Shot & Killed In Southeast Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore police are working to find the gunman behind a fatal shooting Sunday in Southeast Baltimore.

The victim is 30-year-old Dante Barksdale. Police said he was shot in the head on the 200 block of Douglas Court around 11 a.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Barksdale was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

“My heart is broken with the loss of my friend Dante Barksdale, a beloved leader in our community who committed his life to saving lives in Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott in a statement. “He was the heart and soul of Safe Streets, where he worked for 9 years. His death is a major loss to Safe Streets, the communities they serve, and the entire City of Baltimore. I send my deepest condolences and prayers to Dante’s family in this tragic time.”

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Safe Streets Leader Dante Barksdale Shot & Killed In Southeast Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
5 Facts About The Assassination Of Dr. Martin…

The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remains one of the most highly investigated and second-guessed murders of our…
01.18.21
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Close