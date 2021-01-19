Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Asking Trump To Commute Sentence

President Donald Trump is expected to issue 100 pardons and commutations on his last day of office and former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh hopes she’s on the list.
Pugh is asking Trump to commute her 3-year sentence in the “Healthy Holly” children’s book scandal.
