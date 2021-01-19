CLOSE
Movies
HomeMovies

Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release Date

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Source: Silver Screen Collection / Getty

The long-awaited prequel to children’s classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is in the works. The film entitled Wonka sets March 17, 2023 release date. Wonka will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening his famous chocolate factory.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonka has been in the works for several years reporting Paddington director Paul King’s involvement back in 2018. King and Harry Potter producer David Heyman unite to give us a story before the magic fans know and love. The film explores an adventurous Willy Wonka growing up before opening up the world’s most famous fictional chocolate factory.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the original books by Roald Dahl, Willy Wonka is the aberrant owner of a chocolate factory, with the character debuting in the 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The character also appeared in Dahl’s sequel, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, published in 1972.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been twice adapted for the big screen by Warner Bros.

Actor and comedian Gene Wilder portrayed Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, contributed in making the main character and the Oompa-Loompas who work in his factory undeniable parts of pop culture. Actor Johnny Depp later appeared in the role of Willy Wonka for a 2005 Tim Burton version of the film.

Fans have been waiting for three years to see the film in lights and it appears we will be waiting a bit longer to see it on the big screen. Be on the look out for updates about the prequel Wonka to be released March 2023.

Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release Date  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Willy Wonka

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Melania Trump Can’t Plagiarize Michelle Obama’s Favorability Leaving…

Try as she may, there is at least one way in which Melania Trump cannot plagiarize her first lady predecessor…
01.19.21
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
Close