WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 20, 2021: Inauguration Day — CDC Predicts 500K Deaths by February — Amazon’s $2B Affordable Housing

1. A Long-Awaited End and Greatly Anticipated Beginning

What You Need To Know:

Without fear of exaggeration, this will be the most unusual Inauguration Day in modern American history. At the request of the incoming President of the United States, it will be the smallest inauguration in terms of attendance. As a result of the insurrection two weeks ago, it will be the most heavily guarded.

2. Amanda Gorman to Make History as the Youngest to Deliver Inaugural Poem

What You Need To Know:

Today’s inauguration will feature many historical moments. Kamala Harris will officially become the first African American, Asian American, female and HBCU graduate to be sworn in as vice president.

3. Coronavirus Update: As CDC Predicts 500,000 Deaths by February, Mask Wearing is Even More Crucial

What You Need To Know:

February could prove to be especially deadly as officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect the death toll from Covid-19 to hit 500,000. More than 400,000 Americans have already succumbed to the virus.

4. Black Unarmed D.C. Security Guard Facing Legal Troubles For Defending Herself Against Trump Mob

What You Need To Know:

Ashanti Smith, a 28-year-old Black unarmed security guard whose altercation with a mob of Trump supporters went viral on social media, is now facing legal troubles after defending herself from being attacked on January 5. She shared her recollection of the events in a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show.

5. Is Amazon’s $2 Billion Affordable Housing Injection Enough?

What You Need To Know:

Amazon (AMZN +0.65%) is throwing $2 billion at the housing crisis in Seattle with its Housing Equity Fund to preserve and create over 20,000 affordable housing units.

 

Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Melania Trump Can’t Plagiarize Michelle Obama’s Favorability Leaving…

Try as she may, there is at least one way in which Melania Trump cannot plagiarize her first lady predecessor…
01.19.21
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
Close