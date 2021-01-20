CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Bakari Sellers Shares His Thoughts Of Donald Trump’s Last Moments In The White House [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Political analyst Bakari Sellers joins us to discuss President Donald Trump’s last hours.  In his final moments,  he decided to pardon Lil Wayne and Kodak Black for their weapon charges and Sellers shares his opinions on these decisions.  It was a surprise that he didn’t pardon himself nor his family. Hear Bakari break down the impeachment, his thoughts on a possible new Republican party, and his guess what Trump’s final hours.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

16 photos Launch gallery

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

Continue reading Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

[caption id="attachment_4044761" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Mason Trinca / Getty[/caption] Madam Vice President Kamala Harris represents many firsts in our country’s history. Besides becoming the first woman and first woman of color to serve in the elected position of Vice President, Harris will also make history as the first stepmother to hold the position as well. While this may seem minimal to some, the multi-cultural blended family representation in the White House is something many Americans across the country can relate to. Without further ado, let us introduce you to Vice President Kamala Harris’ family from her husband Doug Emhoff, his ex-wife, and the in-laws to her sister Maya and her adorable grandkids RELATED NEWS: What They Wore: Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill Biden at The COVID-19 Memorial Service HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Bakari Sellers Shares His Thoughts Of Donald Trump’s Last Moments In The White House [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Melania Trump Can’t Plagiarize Michelle Obama’s Favorability Leaving…

Try as she may, there is at least one way in which Melania Trump cannot plagiarize her first lady predecessor…
01.19.21
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
Close