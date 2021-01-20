CLOSE
Indoor & Outdoor Dining Returning To Baltimore Starting Friday

Restaurant outdoor dining shelters on winter's night, Queens, New York

Source: Education Images / Getty

Baltimore leaders are rolling back some COVID-19 restrictions in the city.

Both indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed starting Friday at 6 a.m..

Indoor dining will be allowed at 25% capacity, while outdoor dining will be capped 50% with a 1-hour max time limit. Restaurants are also required to sign in patrons to help with contract tracing.

Bars without food licenses can also open under these restrictions.

What do you think? With these new guidelines, are you going to go out to eat?

Source: CBS Baltimore

Indoor & Outdoor Dining Returning To Baltimore Starting Friday  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

