The Mastermind Behind Michelle Obama’s Luxurious Inauguration Curls Is DMV’s Own Yene Damtew

If you didn’t notice our forever first lady, Michelle Obama’s luxurious, highly moisturized, voluminous curls as she entered the US Capitol for the 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, you definitely missed out because I’m pretty sure the world stopped in that moment.

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Michelle Obama‘s taste in clothing, hairstyles, and men… has always been top-notch so it wasn’t a surprise how gorgeous she looked. Michelle Obama began to trend as the world admired, because there’s no doubt her hair was definitely laid for the gods! We were pleased to see the hairstylist behind this look is based at Northern Virginia. Arlington-based hairstylist, Yene Damtew, the owner of Aesthetics Salon.

A quick bio of Yene which is displayed on their salon website. “Yene is an is the owner of Aesthetics Salon. With over 15 years’ experience, Yene prides herself on her standard of excellence in both high fashion and classical hairdressing. Living by the philosophy “good hair is healthy hair,” Yene. strives to provide guidance to her clients in and out of the salon. Known for her seamless extension and color techniques her unfaltering belief in continual education and development is which drives her forward and keeps her ahead of the game. Yene works Mondays by appointment.”

Who else is booking an appointment not now but right now!

The Mastermind Behind Michelle Obama's Luxurious Inauguration Curls Is DMV's Own Yene Damtew

