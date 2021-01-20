CLOSE
Little Women: ATL Season 6 Sneak Peak: Ms. Juicy Shares her Feelings About Ms. Minnie’s Death

Leah Henry got the opportunity to talk to Talk to Ms. Juicy of the Little Women of Atlanta Cast. I had to get the Lemonade on the pressure she must have felt being consider the “show enemy” of Ms. Minnie after her untimely death in 2020. Watch to find out if the outside noise got to the reality show star.

Little Women: Atlanta returns with a two-hour with “Little Women: Atlanta Kickoff Special” on January 22nd at 9 pm ET Starting on January 29th the series will premiere 90-minute supersized episodes at 9 pm ET every Friday night, followed by the all-new 30 minute after show, Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered, hosted by Loni Love.

