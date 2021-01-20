CLOSE
Ex Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Not Among Those On Trump’s Clemency List

Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq

Trump granted 143 people clemency in his final hours at the White House, but former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh did not make it.

Also failing to make the list was former Baltimore police commissioner Edward T. Norris for his 2004 conviction.

He spent six months in federal prison for federal corruption and tax charges.

Among those who won clemency were rapper Kodak Black on his sentence for making a false statement on a federal document.

Trump granted a pardon to rapper Lil Wayne, facing up to 10 years in federal prison for an illegal gun possession charge in 2019 and awaited his sentencing later this month.

Former Detroit Mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, won a commutation of his sentence for a racketeering and bribery scheme.

Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations.

