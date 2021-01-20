CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Meena Harris Dressed Her Daughters In Matching Coats Just Like Auntie Kamala And Their Grandma Did In This Touching Throwback Photo

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

There is no woman more proud of Madame Vice President Kamala Harris than her niece Meena Harris. Throughout our new VP’s career, Meena Harris has been her auntie’s biggest cheerleader. It is through her social media account, we get to witness Kamala Harris’ personality behind the scenes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Personally, I’m grateful to experience our Vice President through Meena Harris’ eyes. That boastful, familiar emotion you get when you watch your auntie go off and do something great is a feeling we’ve all felt before. Black women everywhere are cheering for their mythical Black aunt, who just took on a role that will change the face of American politics.

To further personalize this moment, Meena took to social media to share a family photo of Kamala Harris, her sister Maya, their father Donald, their mother Shyamala, and another woman who I assume to be Kamala’s grandmother. The picture shows the sisters dressed in matching animal print coats.

Meena also shared a photo of her two daughters from today’s inauguration, dressed in matching coats. So many correlations can be made behind the intention of the coordinating outfits. For one, these photos speak to the path our VP is creating for everyone woman who comes after her. During the time that Kamala and her sister Maya snapped that family photo, the possibility of a Black Vice President did not exist. After today’s inauguration, we witnessed the progression of Black women which now extends the opportunity for other women of color to dream bigger.

Meena’s girls, along with the rest of the world, are gawking at the historical moments that occurred today. They’ll look back on these photos of them in matching jackets and remember the reason behind the image. Because of women like Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Stacey Abrams, we can dream bigger and execute the impossible.

Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris
26 photos

Meena Harris Dressed Her Daughters In Matching Coats Just Like Auntie Kamala And Their Grandma Did In This Touching Throwback Photo  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

kamala harris , Meena Harris

Videos
Latest
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Melania Trump Can’t Plagiarize Michelle Obama’s Favorability Leaving…

Try as she may, there is at least one way in which Melania Trump cannot plagiarize her first lady predecessor…
01.19.21
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
Close