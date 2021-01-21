CLOSE
Kamala Harris Sworn In Using A Bible Owned By Baltimore Born Thurgood Marshall

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Pool / Getty

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris became the first woman, first woman of color to hold the office of Vice- President in U.S. history.

She was sworn in by the first Latina Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, using a Bible belonging to West Baltimore-born Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

Good to see a Baltimore connection during the transition of power at the U.S. Capitol.

