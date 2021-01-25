CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dwyane Wade Floats Idea of Starting An OnlyFans Account With Gabrielle Union

Would you pay for it?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Dwyane Wade Floats Idea of Starting An OnlyFans Page With Gabrielle Union

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Are we really that interested in what goes down in D-Wade and Gabrielle Union’s bedroom? The retired baller thinks so.

Throughout the pandemic, OnlyFans has been a saving grace for many giving those cooped up and uncontrollably horny some spank material while keeping some adult content creators financially stable during the pandemic. But like any wave, eventually, celebrities have to hop on it using it as a new tool to line up their already fat pockets while trying to connect with fans by sharing risque photos or, in the case of Cardi B share BTS footage of her and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “WAP.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Just recently, for whatever reason, Fat Joe and his buddy DJ Khaled decided to start an OnlyFans account, and now Miami Heat legend shared with his 9.3 million followers on Sunday (Jan.24) that he was trying to convince his wife they should start an account. In the tweet, Wade shared the infamous gif of Senator Bernie Sanders and his mittens looking unbothered but warm and cozy, signifying his lovely wife is not down with that idea.

D-Wade didn’t hint at what kind of content the couple would be sharing if, in fact, they did create an OnlyFans account but based on the tweet, he wasn’t talking about wholesome content.

Wade’s suggestion comes after his lewd birthday post where his privates were strategically blocked by a grinning Union that had his kids wishing they could wipe the moment from their minds and Instagram timelines. But, even though his wife isn’t down, there are definitely some willing to pay to get an uncensored look at the Wade’s love life.

While it looks like it’s not going to happen, crazier things have happened, and we’re not closing the door to the idea of D-Wade and Gabrielle Union OnlyFans account.

Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Dwyane Wade Floats Idea of Starting An OnlyFans Account With Gabrielle Union  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

gabrielle union

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…

The Biden administration is looking to expedite getting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill. The decision to replace Andrew…
01.26.21
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking…
01.25.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving…

Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
01.21.21
‘The Hill We Climb’: Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem…

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
01.21.21
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Close