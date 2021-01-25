CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 26, 2021: Threats Against Lawmakers — Republicans Seek to Change Voting Laws — Remembering Kobe

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Reports of Threats Against Lawmakers

What You Need To Know:

Now that the article of impeachment in the case against Donald Trump has been transferred to the Senate, both sides are preparing their cases. The question before the Senate will be, is Trump innocent or guilty of inciting violence January 6?

2. State Republicans Seek to Change Voting Laws in Wake of Trump Loss

What You Need To Know:

Republicans in states nationwide are wasting no time preparing for what could be an all-out battle for political control of governorships and the Senate in two years. On the agenda is a litany of new voting restrictions in response to the former president’s loss.

3. Coronavirus Update: Diabetes Medication Lowers Risk of Death From Covid-19

 What You Need To Know:

According to a study in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology, people with diabetes who take the medication metformin to treat the disease are at significantly less risk of death due to Covid-19 compared with those who do not.

4. To: Kobe Bryant, Basketball Legend, Philanthropist, Hero

What You Need To Know:

A basketball legend who began making headlines as a teenager at Lower Marion high school who morphed into a NBA superstar with fans all over the world. A husband to Vanessa Laine Bryant and a father to Natalia, Giana, Bianka, and Capri. These are the images and memories many have attached to you throughout your career. 

5. Expansion Season: Rihanna Hires Goldman Sachs To Raise $100 Million

 

What You Need To Know:

Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, has engaged Goldman Sachs (GS -2.74%) to spearhead a $100 million fundraiser. Reportedly the capital raised could be funneled into not only an expansion into the European market, but also a line of athletic wear.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 26, 2021: Threats Against Lawmakers — Republicans Seek to Change Voting Laws — Remembering Kobe  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…

The Biden administration is looking to expedite getting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill. The decision to replace Andrew…
01.26.21
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking…
01.25.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving…

Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
01.21.21
‘The Hill We Climb’: Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem…

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
01.21.21
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Close