Douglas Memorial Podcast: 01-24-2021

Playback and listen anytime.
The Biden administration is looking to expedite getting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill. The decision to replace Andrew…
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking…
Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP