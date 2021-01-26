Kountry Wayne Talks Pivoting His Comedy During The Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Kountry Wayne joined the show doing what he does best, making us laugh. With over 2 million followers on Instagram, he shares the behind the scenes strategy of creating video content for social media. Kountry Wayne is a young comedian and he explains how he’s been able to make money during the pandemic. Because on stage shows are limited, he gives other comedians advice on how to make it work!

