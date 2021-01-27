CLOSE
Maryland To Launch 6 Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Coronavirus - Further vaccination centre opened in Brandenburg

Source: picture alliance / Getty

As the state waits to receive more COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland will launch 6 large vaccination sites across the state.

By February 5, a state testing location at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County will become a vaccination site.

Baltimore City’s Health Department in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System will open a mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium. However, until the state receives more doses of the vaccine, the Baltimore City Convention Center will begin providing vaccinations by February 5.

Vaccines will also be distributed to more pharmacies, including Safeway and Rite Aid stores.

A total of 12 million doses will be needed to vaccinate every Marylander.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Here's Where To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine In Baltimore

Maryland To Launch 6 Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

