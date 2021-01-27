Baltimore County Is Leading The State Of Maryland In Vaccine Distribution

Baltimore County is leading the state for Covid-19 vaccination distribution.

According to Fox 45, Batimore County has distributed 65,763 doses, while Baltimore City has given out 39,157 doses.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski they received 8,000 doses this week, but they need more as Maryland moves into the next phase.

“We don’t have enough supply to vaccinate those eligible in 1A and 1B. We have followed the state into the 1C eligibility but we’re still very much prioritizing those in the 1A and 1B category,” said Olszewski.

Baltimore City has had issues getting doses out fast due to lack of staff, but the health department say they expect that to change soon.

