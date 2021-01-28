CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 28, 2021: US Effort On Climate Change — Diversity and Inclusion — 100 Million+ Covid-19 Cases

1. Biden Orders Aim to Bring Environmental Justice to People and Communities of Color 

 

What You Need To Know:

President Biden followed through on his campaign promise regarding climate and the environment by signing a series of executive actions during “Climate Day” at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

2. Changes in Military Policies Aim to Advance Diversity and Inclusion

What You Need To Know:

The Biden administration is making moves to foster inclusion and diversity in the U.S. military.

3. Coronavirus Update: BET, Tyler Perry Address Vaccine Concerns in TV Special

 

What You Need To Know:

BET & Tyler Perry are partnering for a news special to help address and de-stigmatize COVID-19 vaccine concerns within the Black community.

4. Grand Jurors in Breonna Taylor Case Petition to have Kentucky Attorney General Impeached

What You Need To Know:

Lawyers representing grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition on January 22 with the state House of Representatives to have Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron impeached.

5. Starbucks Steps Up Its Racial Justice Outreach With $100 Million Pledge

 

What You Need To Know:

Starbucks’ (SBUX +0.50%) new Resilience Fund aims to invest $100 million over the next four years to “advance racial equity and environmental resilience” in communities with a lack of access to capital required to grow businesses.

