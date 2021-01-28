CLOSE
Tracee Ellis Ross Adds A Treatment Collection To Her Pattern Beauty Brand

Tracee Ellis Ross’ haircare line Pattern Beauty has been making waves in the natural hair industry. With a mission of speaking to each curve and bend of your hair’s texture, her products have been widely received by the masses.

Today the actress and fashion guru is launching a new collection of products that will pour all needed nutrients back into your hair from root to tip. Pattern Beauty’s new treatment collection is hyper focused on strengthening your curl pattern through ancient old home remedies that are passed down from generation to generation.

In a post to the brand’s Instagram page, they wrote, “Introducing our Treatment Collection. Inspired by ancient home remedies passed down through generations. Formulated to treat our textures with nourishing ingredients & build upon time-honored traditions of caring for our curls, coils & tight textures. Our newest offerings, the Scalp Serum & Treatment Mask, will strengthen your curls, soothe your scalp & stimulate your senses. Head to our Stories for more info on each product. Available now on patternbeauty.com #HonorYourPattern

The treatment mask is formulated fermented rice water and moringa oil, both great for hair growth and moisture restoration. The scalp serum is made with rosemary and lavender oils, also great for growth, moisture, and scalp stimulation. You can shop the new collection and more in Ulta Beauty stores and online. What do you think? Will you be trying Tracee’s new products?

