Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves $3.5 Million Settlement With The Family Of Jordan McNair

SPORTS-FBC-MARYLAND-MCNAIR-BZ

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

The family of Jordan McNair will receive a $3.5 million settlement.

McNair, a former Terrapins football player, died from a heatstroke in May of 2018.

“This has been a painful fight, a very emotional fight,” Marty McNair, Jordan McNair’s father, said. “This victory today shows a lot of people that, guess what? It can be done. If there’s a wrong to their child or a loss of their child due to negligence along the way, it is possible to get a victory.”

The state’s approval came after the University of Maryland agreed to the settlement earlier this month.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves $3.5 Million Settlement With The Family Of Jordan McNair  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

