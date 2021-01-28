CLOSE
Baltimore To Add 45 New Speed And Red Light Cameras At $11.7 Million

'Red light camera' traffic warning sign

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

The Baltimore Board of Estimates gave unanimous approval on Wednesday to finance 45 new speed and red light cameras.

These cameras will be added to Baltimore’s existing traffic surveillance system.

According to Fox 45, the addition of new cameras will bring the total number of red light cameras in the city to 155 and speed cameras to 165.

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation expects the number of cameras to increase until the current contracts expire in May 2022.

Close