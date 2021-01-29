CLOSE
FBI Talked To Det. Suiter Before His Death On Allegations He Planted Drugs

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

According to The Baltimore Sun, weeks before Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter was shot to death, FBI agents pulled him up about allegations that he had planted drugs at the scene of a police chase and fatal crash seven years earlier.

During the October 24, 2017 meeting with the FBI, Suiter denied knowledge of drugs being planted at all and was “frustrated and upset” that he had been accused of being involved.

Sean Suiter was fatally shot while on duty in West Baltimore, just a day before he was to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the 2010 drug-planting incident.

