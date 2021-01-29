Applications are now being accepted for the Junior State’s Attorney Program for summer 2021.

Junior SA provides an enjoyable, hands-on, learning experience for Baltimore City rising 9th grade students. Participants will explore criminal justice careers while engaging in discussions pertaining to civics, law, and current events. The program includes visits to Baltimore City’s top government institutions as well as a mock trial.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Apply For The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Junior State’s Attorney Summer Program was originally published on 92q.com

