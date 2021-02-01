CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: CDC Federal Mask Mandate On Public Transportation Goes In Effect Today [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Here’s what going on in today’s front-page news.  In an effort to slow COVID-19, the CDC is enforcing a federal mask mandate on public transportation.  Public transportation includes buses, planes, trains, Ubers, and any other public forms of transportation. Though January was the deadliest month for the virus, the hospitalizations are the lowest its been in the last two months.

Hear more about the mask mandate and more important stories in the video above.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

10 photos Launch gallery

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Continue reading Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

[caption id="attachment_3108390" align="aligncenter" width="976"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can’t walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you’re worried about which ones you buy, don’t. We got you! WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don’t forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor’s Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

Front Page News: CDC Federal Mask Mandate On Public Transportation Goes In Effect Today [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Columbus Police Car
Body Cam Footage Released Of 9-Year-Old Girl Handcuffed…

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained…
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…

Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color.
02.01.21
Movement To Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress…

Cori Bush moved her office farther away from QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene in a growing movement to have…
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…

A new weapon in the fight against COVID-19 is on the way.
02.01.21
Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against…

Raw Story is reporting that Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, has let it be known that the insurrectionist from Arizona wants…
01.29.21
Game On?: A Simple Guide to What’s Going…

In the past few days, the buzz around GameStop, AMC, and Reddit has dominated the news cycle.  One might’ve noticed…
01.29.21
Brian Williams Trolls Twice Impeached Trump & Boot…

Brian Williams has jokes. Last night (Jan. 29), the MSNBC anchor and host of The 11th Hour "accidentally" shared a…
01.29.21
Ending Trump’s ‘Global Gag Rule’ Is A Step…

President Joe Biden Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, also known as the “global gag rule,” which prevents non-governmental organizations…
01.29.21
Justice For Brittany Kittrell: Black Mother’s Suspicious In-Custody…

The recent in-custody death of Brittany Kittrell in North Carolina has prompted more questions than answers and reignited the debate…
01.29.21
Biden’s VA Must Have More Black Veterans In…

An open letter is calling on Joe Biden to ensure Black veterans' needs and concerns are finally prioritized after what…
01.28.21
Close