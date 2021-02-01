CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: T.I. Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

T.I. & Tiny are facing some major sexual abuse allegations.  A former friend by the name of Sabrina Peterson has gathered 30 alleged victims of the couple’s sexual abuse that includes drugs, sex trafficking, and more. Brat and Special K share their outlook on the situation with the couple.  Also, Kenya Barris is getting backlash for his recreation of “A Cheaper By The Dozen”. 

Hear more stories like these in The Hot Spot.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: T.I. Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Columbus Police Car
Body Cam Footage Released Of 9-Year-Old Girl Handcuffed…

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained…
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…

Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color.
02.01.21
Movement To Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress…

Cori Bush moved her office farther away from QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene in a growing movement to have…
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…

A new weapon in the fight against COVID-19 is on the way.
02.01.21
Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against…

Raw Story is reporting that Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, has let it be known that the insurrectionist from Arizona wants…
01.29.21
Game On?: A Simple Guide to What’s Going…

In the past few days, the buzz around GameStop, AMC, and Reddit has dominated the news cycle.  One might’ve noticed…
01.29.21
Brian Williams Trolls Twice Impeached Trump & Boot…

Brian Williams has jokes. Last night (Jan. 29), the MSNBC anchor and host of The 11th Hour "accidentally" shared a…
01.29.21
Ending Trump’s ‘Global Gag Rule’ Is A Step…

President Joe Biden Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, also known as the “global gag rule,” which prevents non-governmental organizations…
01.29.21
Justice For Brittany Kittrell: Black Mother’s Suspicious In-Custody…

The recent in-custody death of Brittany Kittrell in North Carolina has prompted more questions than answers and reignited the debate…
01.29.21
Biden’s VA Must Have More Black Veterans In…

An open letter is calling on Joe Biden to ensure Black veterans' needs and concerns are finally prioritized after what…
01.28.21
Close