Douglas Memorial Podcast: 01-31-2021

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained…
Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color.
Cori Bush moved her office farther away from QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene in a growing movement to have…
A new weapon in the fight against COVID-19 is on the way.
Raw Story is reporting that Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, has let it be known that the insurrectionist from Arizona wants…
In the past few days, the buzz around GameStop, AMC, and Reddit has dominated the news cycle. One might’ve noticed…
Brian Williams has jokes. Last night (Jan. 29), the MSNBC anchor and host of The 11th Hour "accidentally" shared a…
President Joe Biden Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, also known as the “global gag rule,” which prevents non-governmental organizations…
The recent in-custody death of Brittany Kittrell in North Carolina has prompted more questions than answers and reignited the debate…
An open letter is calling on Joe Biden to ensure Black veterans' needs and concerns are finally prioritized after what…
