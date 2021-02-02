CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 2, 2021: Biden and GOP Meet — Black Women In The Senate — Black Girl, 9, Pepper-Sprayed

1. The Problem of Marjorie Taylor Greene

2. Lack of Black Women in Senate Sparks Efforts to Secure a Seat

What You Need To Know:

When Kamala Harris took her oath of office on January 20, the U.S. gained its first woman, Black and Asian American Vice President.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden and GOP Meet As Democrats Press on to Pass $1.9 Trillion Relief Bill

What You Need To Know:

In the first test of his commitment to bring normalcy back to government, President Joe Biden met yesterday with 10 Republican senators who have drawn up a smaller $618 billion counter-proposal to his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 rescue plan.

 

4. 9-Year-Old Black Girl Pepper-Sprayed By Rochester Police During Distress Call

What You Need To Know:

The Rochester Police Department in New York has released body camera footage of officers responding to a “family trouble” call around 3:20 p.m. on January 29, where they handcuffed and pepper sprayed a nine-year-old girl, who is Black.

 

5. Why The NBA Is Being Urged To Force Detroit Pistons Owner Out Of Prison Communications Biz

 What You Need To Know:

The NBA is feeling the pressure from prison reform advocates who have publicly decried Detroit Pistons’ owner Tom Gores who profits from racial inequity in the Criminal Justice System.

 

Close