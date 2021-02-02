CLOSE
Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And Misspellings In Senate Impeachment Trial

Trump wages on from outside the Oval Office as he faces charges of incitement and insurrection, marking his second impeachment.

In response to House impeachment managers who filed a memo on Tuesday laying out their arguments regarding why Trump should be permanently barred from running for office, Trump’s legal team presented their own brief full of fallacies, falsehoods and misgivings.

Trump’s lawyers Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen argue he should be exempt from the proceedings because he no longer holds office NBC News reports. The claim contradicts most of Trump’s post-election speeches and tweets where he willingly spread misinformation declaring himself the winner of the election along with falsely alleging voter fraud in predominantly Black areas within several battleground states.

“To the contrary, at all times, Donald J. Trump fully and faithfully executed his duties as president of the United States, and at all times acted to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, while never engaging in any high crimes or misdemeanors,” his lawyers wrote.

The brief strangely refers to Trump as the “45th President of the United States” instead of “former President Donald Trump.”

The 14-page document includes more false statements including an argument that Trump did not incite the mob violence which took place during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, and denies Trump’s interference with the counting of Electoral College votes.

“President Trump’s responsibility for the events of January 6 is unmistakable,” House impeachment managers contested in their 80-page document.

“His conduct endangered the life of every single member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security,” the brief continues. “This is precisely the sort of constitutional offense that warrants disqualification from federal office.”

The country is still digesting the variety of weird, unexplainable, horrific events we’ve witnessed under Trump’s presidency, and on Tuesday CNN anchor Jim Scuitto pointed out that the original brief filed by Tump’s legal team misspells the words United States.

The tweet quickly went viral.

 

Not to mention that his newly hired legal team has a shadowy history of their own, Castor is the former Montgomery County district attorney who decided not to pursue sexual assault charges against Bill Cosby in 2005, while Schoen represented Trump ally Roger Stone and believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison.

Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave Bill Cosby Immunity For Drugging, Groping Testimony

‘We Must Convict Him!’ Maxine Waters Demands Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial ‘Take Away His Power’

Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And Misspellings In Senate Impeachment Trial  was originally published on newsone.com

