WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 3, 2021: Make America Great, For Real — Stacey Abrams Nominated — Coronavirus Update

1. Politicians! Make America Great, For Real

 

What You Need To Know:

When it comes to recognizing the will of the majority of American voters, are Senate Republicans following the lead of Donald Trump?

2. Voting Rights Advocate Stacey Abrams Earns Nobel Peace Prize Nod

What You Need To Know:

Voting rights activist and Democratic leader Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for her work to preserve voting rights in the U.S.

3. Coronavirus Update: Mental Health Added to List of Approved School Absences Amid Pandemic

 

What You Need To Know:

Lawmakers nationwide are pushing for mental health support for kids during the pandemic.

4. Emmett Till’s Chicago Home Granted Landmark Status

What You Need To Know:

Preliminary landmark status has been granted for the Woodlawn, Chicago home where Emmett Till moved with his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and her then husband Pink Bradley in 1951.

5. Black And Latinx Women Led Startups Level Up To The $1 Million Club

What You Need To Know:

Black and Latinx women startup founders continue to display the resiliency that has long been in existence throughout their communities and received a reported 31% increase in venture capital funding in excess of $1 million from 2018-2020.

