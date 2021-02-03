CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Ulta As Diversity And Inclusion Advisor

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross launched her haircare brand, Pattern, exclusively at Ulta Beauty in 2019, and now the beloved actress and fashion icon-in-the-making is pulling up a seat at the table as the Diversity and Inclusion Advisor in hopes of paying forward the opportunity to another woman of color.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I look forward to formalizing an already existing dialogue and partnership around diversity and inclusion with Mary Dillon and the Ulta Beauty team,” Ross said in a press release, according to Essence’s Girls United platform. “This work requires commitment and accountability from Ulta Beauty to ensure measurable goals are achieved. I am hopeful and optimistic our work together will create foundational change.”

Ross’ collaboration with Ulta is another example of how the brand continues to not only preach about diversity, but put in measures to ensure inclusion and representation in their stores. in addition to appointing Ross an advisor, the company committed $25M to encourage diversity as well as devoting $20M in advertising commitments for marginalized entrepreneurs.

To highlight Black History Month, Ulta announced their new platform MUSE (Magnify, Uplift, Support and Empower).

“As the country’s beauty retail leader, we have a responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, inclusivity and equity,” said Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer in a statement on the Ulta website.

Glad to see Ulta putting their money where their lipstick is.

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Transcendent Style Gave Us Life
5 photos

 

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Ulta As Diversity And Inclusion Advisor  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

tracee ellis ross

Videos
Latest
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations…

A closer look at the history of political donations from Chris Carlos -- the husband of Juliana Carlos, also known…
02.04.21
Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And…

Trump wages on from outside the Oval Office as he faces charges of incitement and insurrection, marking his second impeachment.
02.03.21
COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Talks Show The Limits Of…

While Biden is open to having a conversation with Republican lawmakers, Democrats remain committed to putting the needs of struggling…
02.02.21
Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave…

Donald Trump's legal team defending him in his Senate impeachment trial includes the former prosecutor who granted Bill Cosby immunity…
02.02.21
Columbus Police Car
Body Cam Footage Released Of 9-Year-Old Girl Handcuffed…

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained…
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…

Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color.
02.01.21
Close