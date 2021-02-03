CLOSE
Country Singer Morgan Wallen Gets Caught Saying the N-Word, Loses Some Support from the Industry

The 54th Annual CMA Awards - Winners Stop

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

One of country music’s newest superstar is under fire after a video of him has surfaced of him using a racial slur.

Morgan Wallen was shown on footage shot by one of his neighbors that was taken late on Jan. 31 into Feb. 1 around the time of 12 a.m. in front of his Nashville residence, according to TMZ.

From Complex:

As he and his friends arrived, they were loud enough for the neighbors to take notice. At one point in the clip, Wallen appears to be berating one of his friends. “Take care of this pussy-ass motherfucker,” he can be heard saying before using the N-word. “Take care of this pussy-ass n***a.”

Wallen, 27, later apologize for his words in a statement.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever,” Wallen says.  “I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

The fallout over the use of the N-word has been swift.

Wallen’s music has been pulled from rotation from a majority of country music radio stations everywhere, along with satellite radio and streaming music services, as reported by Variety.  Country Music Television, also known as CMT, has pulled his music and appearances from the Viacom-CBS owned cable channel.

To top it all off, Wallen’s record label, Big Loud Records, has “has made the decision to suspend” his contract “indefinitely.”

It is not known “[w]hat exactly that will mean is not entirely clear, as ‘suspended’ contracts are not common in the music industry,” as Variety notes in an article on Wallen being “suspended indefinitely.”

This is not the first time Wallen has made the news for all the wrong reasons.

Back in October of 2020, he was originally booked to be the musical guest on an episode of NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosted by comedian Bill Burr.  He ended up being dropped from that show after video of him “partying maskless in a confined space, and kissing multiple women during” the COVID-19 pandemic had surfaced online.

Wallen was eventually given another chance on ‘SNL’ as the musical guest in December of 2020 with actor Jason Bateman as host.  That particular featured a sketched poking fun at Wallen’s anti-masking and partying controversy.

There is no word yet on whether that episode will be repeated again on NBC or if he will even appear anywhere on the network, especially ‘SNL.’

 

