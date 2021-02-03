CLOSE
Here’s How Three Black Engineers Are Making Ordering Take-Out Food Safer During The Pandemic

Lavii

Source: Press / Levii

As coronavirus continues to affect the world’s traditional lifestyle,  companies are quickly adapting to the change to make living safer.

Delivery apps have taken precautions like offering contactless deliveries and curbside pickups but these black engineers have found a way for customers to get their take-out orders safely on their own time. Lavii, Inc. has created “The Simple Experience” by offering a locker experience in fast food to ensure safety and quality in not only the food but for customers and employees.

Lavii (Pronounce: Luh•Vī) launched the lockers in August to meet the new demand for contact-free interaction between customers, restaurants, and third-party delivery drivers due to COVID-19.

The smart locker system is similar to picking up packages from an Amazon locker offering a contactless and reliable system.  This allows restaurants to perform more accurately and efficiently when buyers come inside to pick up their orders.

CEO and founder Rea Huntly explained to AfroTech the locker system’s restaurant to the customer journey.

“Let’s say we were to integrate our system into Chick-fil-A. You could essentially place an order on your Chick-fil-A mobile app, be notified through the Chick-fil-A mobile app with a QR code that you can use to go pick up at our physical lockers. You would essentially take that QR code, scan it at the lockers and then get your food and leave out,” said Huntly.

“We’ve also built in a third-party integration, which allows third-party drivers to pick up the food so the restaurant no longer has to worry about interacting with third-party drivers as our lockers can accommodate them when picking up orders.”

Check out the video below to see it in action.

 

Close