Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 4, 2021: Democrats Flex Political Power — Faces of White Privilege — First Vaccine Doses

1. Democrats Flex Political Power

 

What You Need To Know:

At long last, leaders have completed an agreement on how to organize the evenly split U.S. Senate.

2. The Faces of White Privilege

What You Need To Know:

This January 20, we celebrated the anniversary of the release of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?

3. Coronavirus Update: New Report Shows Who Has Received First Doses of Vaccine

 

What You Need To Know:

A recent report by the CDC reveals racial and ethnic inequities in the distribution and administration of the vaccines among those most affected by the pandemic.

4. After Years of Legal Battles, New Obama Presidential Center Will Break Ground in 2021

What You Need To Know:

When former President Barack Obama envisioned part of his legacy, he hoped to bring much-needed support to Chicago’s South Side by building his Presidential Center there.

5. Universal Music Group Steps Into The $23 Billion Work-Out-From-Home Trend With Equinox Deal

What You Need To Know:

The world’s largest music publisher Vivendi owned Universal Music Group (UMG) is taking its talents to the at-home fitness world by licensing its catalog to Equinox’s Variis digital fitness app.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 4, 2021: Democrats Flex Political Power — Faces of White Privilege — First Vaccine Doses  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close