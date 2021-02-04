CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Suspect Killed, U.S. Marshal Shot In West Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A U.S. Marshal has been taken to shock trauma after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in West Baltimore Thursday.

It happened around 7 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Mount Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Baltimore City Police said they returned fire after the U.S. Marshal was shot. The suspect in question is dead.

Read More: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Suspect Killed, U.S. Marshal Shot In West Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
AOC Reveals She Suffered PTSD During Coup Attempt…

On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
02.04.21
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations…

A closer look at the history of political donations from Chris Carlos -- the husband of Juliana Carlos, also known…
02.04.21
Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And…

Trump wages on from outside the Oval Office as he faces charges of incitement and insurrection, marking his second impeachment.
02.03.21
COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Talks Show The Limits Of…

While Biden is open to having a conversation with Republican lawmakers, Democrats remain committed to putting the needs of struggling…
02.02.21
Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave…

Donald Trump's legal team defending him in his Senate impeachment trial includes the former prosecutor who granted Bill Cosby immunity…
02.02.21
Columbus Police Car
Body Cam Footage Released Of 9-Year-Old Girl Handcuffed…

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained…
02.01.21
Close