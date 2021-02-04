Suspect Killed, U.S. Marshal Shot In West Baltimore

A U.S. Marshal has been taken to shock trauma after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in West Baltimore Thursday.

It happened around 7 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Mount Street.

Baltimore City Police said they returned fire after the U.S. Marshal was shot. The suspect in question is dead.

