Trailblazer Dianne Durham, the first Black senior national gymnastics champion, has died at age 52. The Gary, IN native’s husband, Tom Drahozal, confirmed she passed away at a Chicago hospital after a short illness.
Drahozal told ESPN:
“She passed peacefully. She was the love of my life and everything I could have asked for. She was as beautiful a person away from gymnastics as she was within the sport.”
Dianne Durham spoke to the Gymnastics Insider after receiving her Hall of Fame honor in 2017:
Dianne Durham, First Black National Gymnastics Champion, Dead at 52 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com