CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers VS Chiefs [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

You already know how Rock T does it and he’s predicting the winner and plays for Super Bowl LV.  The game goes down this weekend with Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay.  Rock T is diving deep into the play by play of each time and the reasons his team is going to win!  His prediction is that this team will win 34-27.

Hear to see what team Rock T thinks is going to take the win!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

16 photos Launch gallery

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

Continue reading What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

[caption id="attachment_2815488" align="alignleft" width="902"] Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty[/caption] Last week, film director Matthew Cherry decided that on Super Bowl Sunday, Black Twitter should rejoice and make it #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay instead. And that’s exactly what they did…and it was glorious. Here are 35 amazing Tweets honoring the iconic singing legend. Justin Timberlake who?

Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers VS Chiefs [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
The Caucasity: Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission…

According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
02.05.21
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments…

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
02.05.21
‘We Are Not Satisfied’: Andre Hill’s Family Calls…

Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
02.05.21
AOC Reveals She Suffered PTSD During Coup Attempt…

On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
02.04.21
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations…

A closer look at the history of political donations from Chris Carlos -- the husband of Juliana Carlos, also known…
02.04.21
Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And…

Trump wages on from outside the Oval Office as he faces charges of incitement and insurrection, marking his second impeachment.
02.03.21
Close