Hot Spot: Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Documentary Coming To Lifetime This Weekend [WATCH]

Lifetime is gearing up to share more about Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina. The documentary is set to share some of their tragedies and untold stories.  “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” debuts at 8 p.m. this Saturday.

In other news, an unnamed woman who is accusing T.I. and Tiny of the sexual abuse allegations has hired Lisa Bloom for her case.  This situation is getting deeper and the Hot Spot will keep you updated.
Hear these stories and more in the video above.

 

Hot Spot: Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Documentary Coming To Lifetime This Weekend [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

