Douglas Memorial Podcast: 02-07-2021

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
Adam Coy, the fired Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man within seconds of seeing him…
According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
