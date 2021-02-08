CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

1 Killed, 1 Hurt In Early Monday Shootings

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Crime scene tape and gun on wooden background

Source: Hirurg / Getty

One man is dead and another hurt after two shootings were reported early Monday in Baltimore.

The first one happened on the 300 block of Lyndhurst Avenue around 4:04 a.m.. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to West 33rd Street at Remington Avenue for a reported shooting. While there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s expected to be okay.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the first shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information about the second shooting to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

1 Killed, 1 Hurt In Early Monday Shootings  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Cop Who Killed Andre Hill Is Hit With…

Adam Coy, the fired Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man within seconds of seeing him…
02.08.21
The Caucasity: Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission…

According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
02.05.21
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments…

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
02.05.21
‘We Are Not Satisfied’: Andre Hill’s Family Calls…

Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
02.05.21
AOC Reveals She Suffered PTSD During Coup Attempt…

On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
02.04.21
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
Close