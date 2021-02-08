One man is dead and another hurt after two shootings were reported early Monday in Baltimore.

The first one happened on the 300 block of Lyndhurst Avenue around 4:04 a.m.. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to West 33rd Street at Remington Avenue for a reported shooting. While there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s expected to be okay.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the first shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information about the second shooting to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

1 Killed, 1 Hurt In Early Monday Shootings was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: